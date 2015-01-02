Bringing The World Home To You

Couple Marries At Rose Bowl Tailgate

Published January 2, 2015 at 6:18 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Steven Twomey and Lisa DeFluri altered their wedding plans. They meant to get married on an Oregon beach in July. But when their Oregon Ducks made yesterday's Rose Bowl, they saw their chance. They were married at a tailgate party outside yesterday's game. The bride's parents could not make it, so they watched by Skype. No doubt the happy couple grew even happier when Oregon crushed Florida State on the field 59-20. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition