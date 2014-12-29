Pa. Town To Ring In New Year With Giant Nail

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Pennsylvania was once the national capital of nails. A census report in 1810 said Pennsylvanians made nine pounds of nails for each person in the state. This New Year's Eve a 200-year-old Pennsylvania town is celebrating. Never mind the ball drop in Times Square, West Fairview will drop a seven-foot-tall nail. The Sentinel reports other towns celebrate by dropping a button, a pickle and a giant pair of yellow pants.

