Rand Paul Gets In On Festivus Actions

Published December 24, 2014 at 6:34 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Green. Yesterday was Festivus, that Seinfeld-inspired holiday with an annual airing of grievances. Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul took to Twitter to complain that his Democratic colleague Cory Booker didn't retweet him enough, that the government spent $300,000 studying synchronized swimming in sea monkeys, that no matter how many times he asked, Mitch McConnell would not let him borrow his sweater vest, and that there just are not enough puppies in politics. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition