Element Of Marriage Proposal Damages Building

Published December 15, 2014 at 6:04 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Last week, we told you about a well-executed marriage proposal - a guy used a GPS running app to spell out will you marry me? But they can't all be winners, like a Dutchman who dreamed up a scheme involving a crane. He planned to perch himself right outside his girlfriend's window and serenade her in song before popping the question. But the crane tipped over, smashing a hole in the roof of the apartment building. Nobody was hurt, and yes, she still said yes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition