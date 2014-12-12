British Runner Leaps Feet-First Into Marriage

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Talk about a marriage proposal that made a guy sweat. Ben Chudley is a British running enthusiast. To track his runs, he uses a GPS app. He can see his route afterwards as a line on a map. And sometimes he plans his routes to get a line drawing of, say, a dinosaur or SpongeBob SquarePants. This week, he ran a route to perfectly spell out, will you marry me? He posted IT on Facebook, arrived home with a ring and his girlfriend said yes. Hope they travel many miles. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.