German Town Uses Neo-Nazi March For Its Benefit

Published November 18, 2014 at 7:48 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

A German town decided that when it comes to neo-Nazis, if you can't beat 'em, repurpose them. Nazi groups have marched for years through the town where one of Hitler's aides is buried. Residents could not stop the annual march so they had it sponsored. Local companies pledged cash. For every mile the Nazis marched, companies donated to a support group for neo-Nazis who want out. The marchers didn't know until they saw signs thanking them for their help. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition