Led Zeppelin Reunion Story Was Apparently False

Published November 13, 2014 at 7:36 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Earlier this week we reported some bad news for Led Zeppelin fans that came to us from Britain's Daily Mirror. To wit, lead singer Robert Plant tore up a multimillion-dollar contract to reunite with his band mates. The report had many feeling dazed and confused including, apparently, Robert Plant. The singer has not received any offers for a band reunion. The widely reported story was either made up, or a case of communication break-down. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition