Injured Pedestrian Cited For Jaywalking

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, adding insult to injury. The injury came in Jackson, New Jersey. A car struck a pedestrian on East Veterans Highway. The man had to be taken to the hospital, and afterward police wrote him a ticket for jaywalking. They said he was drinking and wandered in the road. In one way, at least the man came off better than the driver because the pedestrian had nonlife-threatening injuries. The car on the other hand, had so much damage it had to be towed from the scene. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.