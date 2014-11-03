Sandwich Monday: The Baco
For years, Bac-Os have been the cool friend salad gets to hang out with, so naturally, it's a beloved name in food. This week we try a different sort of Bacos — that's what Chicago's restaurant calls its bao-taco hybrids.
Ian: This does pretty well even in the most competitive food category: things that start with b-a-c-o-.
Peter: This is much more convenient than what I used to do, which was trying to breed takeout from Wao Bao and Taco Bell.
Miles: This is my favorite Mexican/Asian hybrid since the Oscar-winning film Y Tu Godzilla Tambien.
Ann: This is my favorite Latin/Asian hybrid since Alberto Fujimori. Just kidding. He was a mean dictator.
Peter: These are good, but I'm concerned about the trend of combining national cuisines. If this continues, every restaurant will be serving the same food: an enormous bucket of everything.
Miles: It's traditional to pick up Bacos with one hand and one chopstick.
Peter: The bao bun is like a soft, comfy pillow. It's as if they wanted the fillings to have a nice nap.
Eva: A bun filled with pork carnitas is a beautiful analogy for each of us after lunch.
Peter: I'm glad we have the word "fusion," otherwise we'd be calling these things "conjoined cuisine."
Ian: I'm all for fusion food, but when will scientists finally achieve fission food?
Peter: Yeah, I hate it when it gets cold and it's cold fusion food.
[The verdict: fantastic. And it's amazing that 2 million years after we first started using tools, we're still using food to pick up other food.]
Sandwich Monday is a satirical feature from the humorists at Wait, Wait ... Don't Tell Me!
