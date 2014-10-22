Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Taylor Swift Sells White Noise In Canada

Published October 22, 2014 at 5:13 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. You might say the musician Taylor Swift is so popular fans will listen to whatever she puts out. Like this single from an upcoming album...

(WHITE NOISE)

GREENE: This track popped up on iTunes in Canada yesterday. Nine seconds of white noise. Fans tweeted the artist, asking, is this the ocean?

More likely it was a technical glitch, but no word from iTunes tunes or Swift. The track was eventually pulled, though so many fans bought it, it shot to number one on the charts.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition