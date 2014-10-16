Kansas City Moves On To World Series After Sweeping Baltimore

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And now this - the Kansas City Royals still have not lost a playoff baseball game since 1985. Of course, for 28 consecutive seasons since that World Series victory in '85, they did not have any post-season games at all.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

This year, the Royals snuck in as a wild-card team and just kept winning.

INSKEEP: They finished off the Baltimore Orioles yesterday. So fans like Angelo Santos (ph) will see the Royals in the World Series.

ANGELO SANTOS: I haven't washed my underwear/Royals shirt in - since the wild-card game.

INSKEEP: Underwear/Royals shirt. Is that one garment or two garments?

MARTIN: It's a unitard.

INSKEEP: Anyway he's going to stick with it, whatever it is.

SANTOS: Yeah. Yeah, I've been wearing the same ones. It's fine. I am very superstitious, and I feel like it's the same thing that's been going on.

MARTIN: And here's something a little less personal about the Royals; they don't swing for the fences. Kansas City hit the fewest home runs of any team this season.

INSKEEP: But they stole the most bases, playing small ball as it's called - advancing runners one base at a time and winning one game at a time.

