Italian Company Sells Spreadable Beer

Published October 7, 2014 at 7:08 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with an alternative for those who do not like peanut butter. An Italian company is selling Birra Spalmabile - spreadable beer, beer-flavored spread, allegedly 40 percent beer. It's being advertised in the United States and elsewhere as a perfect complement to appetizers or cheese. Forget a drink before dinner, just spread this stuff on some crackers, but be warned - the makers say it has no alcohol content. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition