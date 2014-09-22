Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Radcliffe Repays Soccer Team For Taxi Fare

Published September 22, 2014 at 7:04 AM EDT

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

He may be best known for casting spells on screen as Harry Potter, but actor Daniel Radcliffe's latest bit of magic was delivered with a letter and a 50 euro note. Two years ago, he spent an evening out with a Dublin soccer team who paid his cab fare home. Now Radcliffe has paid them back. The team tweeted a photo of the cash and a note, which read I couldn't live with myself if I didn't honor my word and pay you back. Dumbledore would be proud. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition