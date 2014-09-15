Bringing The World Home To You

SWAT Team Startles Gamer

Published September 15, 2014 at 6:29 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steven Inskeep. Here's one way to win a videogame. Colorado authorities say people in multiple locations were playing a game and one player apparently made a fake 911 call summoning police to a bogus shooting - a SWAT team swarmed his opponent. They found no shooting inside, just a startled guy at a screen. Incidents of swatting as it's called, have struck gamers in New York, Connecticut and Florida, where their opponents called in reinforcements from reality. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition