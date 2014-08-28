Bringing The World Home To You

China Accuses Panda Of Faking Pregnancies To Get Treats

Published August 28, 2014 at 6:55 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

Pandas are cute, but also clever. China's state news agency reports pandas in captivity are accused of faking pregnancies. It starts innocently; some pandas have false symptoms of pregnancy like reduced appetite and less mobility. Excited keepers put the pandas into private rooms and feed them extra buns and bamboo, but even after it's clear the pandas are not pregnant, some go on acting pregnant to keep the five-star accommodations. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

