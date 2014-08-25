Austria's Social Democrat Party Wants Its Gnomes Back

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Austria's Social Democrat Party is offering over $1000 for information about their missing Gnomes. Yes, Gnomes. The BBC reported that on Saturday over 400 garden gnomes were stolen from an Austrian town where they were holding election campaign signs while tied to lamp posts.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Maybe they were just wandering around, David, you know, being nomadic.

GREENE: Yeah, just kind of gnoming the countryside.

INSKEEP: This sounds like a case for Sherlock Gnome.

GREENE: That was too much, Steve. Later, gnomies. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.