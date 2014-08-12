Bringing The World Home To You

Wisconsin Man Spends Wedding Night In Jail

Published August 12, 2014 at 7:19 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you're not yet married, keep this in mind. And if you are married, warn your friends this is not the best way to spend your wedding night. A man in Manitowoc, Wisconsin got married then went to a bar. He got into an argument, threw a mug of beer against a wall, nearly hit someone and was arrested. He spent the night in custody away from his bride. He was still dressed in his white tuxedo as police led him off to jail. Don't let this happen to you. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

