5 Managers Detained In Shanghai Expired-Meat Scandal

Published July 23, 2014 at 4:45 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's Business News starts with arrests in China's stale meat scandal. A couple days ago, we told you about allegations that a U.S.-owned food company in Shanghai reprocessed expired meat and sold it to fast food restaurants in China, including McDonalds and KFC. Now Chinese regulators have suspended operations at Shanghai Husi Food, which is owned by the Illinois-based OSI group. Five of the company managers have been detained by Shanghai police. Yesterday, Chinese state media reported that the stale meat had been packaged for sale under tacit approval of the company's senior managers. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

