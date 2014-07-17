Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Microsoft Announces Biggest Layoffs Yet: Up To 18,000 Workers

Published July 17, 2014 at 11:05 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's Business News begins with layoffs at Microsoft. The company announced today it's going to lay off up to 18,000 employees over the next year. This is part of restructuring. Microsoft acquired Nokia devices and services in April, and over 12,000 professional and factory jobs will be eliminated from those businesses. This is by far the largest layoff in the history of Microsoft, and it accounts for 14 percent of the company's workforce. The Microsoft CEO announced the layoffs in an email to employees this morning. Satya Nadella says it's part of the plan to make the 39-year-old company more agile and more productive. The company expects the first 13,000 of the layoffs to be completed within the next 6 months. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition