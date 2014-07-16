3 Vintage VW Buses Stolen From Hotel Parking Lot

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with the story of a really cheesy theft of three vintage Volkswagon buses. Now they were valuable - worth $100,000 each. The vintage buses were also bright orange, custom designed to look like loaves of cheese. The Tillamook cheese vans were on a publicity tour when they were stolen from a hotel parking lot in Sacramento. Two men were arrested for stealing the vans after, of course, they were spotted in a storage locker.