U.S. Goalkeeper Becomes Social Media Star

Published July 2, 2014 at 6:15 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Well, the U.S. men's soccer team is gone from the World Cup. Not even Tim Howard could save them. The goalkeeper was a beast in a 2-1 defeat to Belgium. He swatted away a record 16 shots, and he quickly became a social media hero. There were Wikipedia edits. Someone appointed Howard the U.S. Secretary of Defense - also, a petition to rename Washington, D.C.'s airport after him. And on Twitter, several users joked that they tried to follow the goalkeeper but were blocked. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition