New Generation Of TVs Promises More Clarity, Big Price Tag

Published June 30, 2014 at 1:40 PM EDT
Attendees walk past the Toshiba Ultra HD 4K TV display at the 2014 International CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 8, 2014. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)
It’s being billed as a revolution in television — a TV with four times the definition of standard high definition television (HDTV), which is also known as 1080p television (a resolution of 1920 pixels wide by 1080 pixels high).

These new “Ultra HD 4K” TVs have been on sale for about a year, ranging in price from about $1,000 to over $20,000 for the biggest, fanciest models. But is there content available for these new televisions? And can cable companies transmit that much data?

Joining Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to figure it all out is David Katzmaier, who writes about televisions and other gadgets for CNET.

Guest

