Wimbledon Watch: New Faces As Women's Tennis Makes A Comeback

Sports correspondent Tom Perrotta, writes that “women’s tennis has finally found its future.” And it’s beyond the hands of Maria Sharapova, or Serena and Venus Williams.

American Sloane Stevens, 21, lost on day one of Wimbledon yesterday, but 18-year-old Taylor Townsend plays today. They’re both up-and-coming players to watch, along with 20-year-old Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, who also plays today.

All three are part of a generation of players born in the 1990s that are heralding a new era in women’s tennis. Perotta join’s Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss the fresh faces to watch.

Guest

Tom Perotta, writes about tennis for various news outlets. He tweets @TomPerrotta.

