American Airlines To End Most Flights To Venezuela

Published June 18, 2014 at 1:35 PM EDT
A man walks next to an American Airlines ticket sale office in Caracas on June 17, 2014. American Airlines announced earlier today that it will cut almost 80 percent of its weekly flights to Venezuela, on account of a USD 750 million debt that the Venezuelan government holds with them. The government of President Nicolas Maduro owes several international airlines USD 4,200 million, which made two of them close down their operations in Venezuela and others to implement deep cutbacks. (LEO RAMIREZ/AFP/Getty Images)
American Airlines is cutting nearly 80 percent of its flights between the U.S. and Venezuela starting in July, because the Venezuelan government owes it $750 million dollars in ticket revenue.

American is the largest foreign airline serving Venezuela, and it’s just the latest carrier to suspend most or all flights to the country.

The carrier is also scrapping all direct flights to Venezuela from New York, Dallas and San Juan, Puerto Rico, and will only fly there from Miami.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to Jason Bellini of the Wall Street Journal about the financial dispute that prompted American and other airlines to reduce service to Venezuela.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.