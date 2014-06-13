Bringing The World Home To You

George H.W. Bush, 90, Jumps Out Of A Helicopter

Published June 13, 2014 at 6:18 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. We noted yesterday that it was George H.W. Bush's 90th birthday. And if you're thinking the president celebrated with an early bird dinner at the local diner, try parachuting out of a helicopter from 6,000 feet. The former president marked his 75th, 80th and 85th birthday with skydives. This time the Boston Globe reports, Bush landed with an unpresidential face-plant on a lawn. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition