Website Reveals Top Google Searches In Each State

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Elvis in Tennessee. Bon Jovi in New Jersey. Those are two of the top Google searches discovered by the website Estately. The words are questions each state was searching more than any others. Many of the results fit. Alligator wrestling topped the search field in Florida, football in Minnesota. Others may cause you to raise an eyebrow - like back shaving in Pennsylvania or the question plaguing Texans: Are dinosaurs real? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.