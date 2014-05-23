Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Website Reveals Top Google Searches In Each State

Published May 23, 2014 at 7:06 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Elvis in Tennessee. Bon Jovi in New Jersey. Those are two of the top Google searches discovered by the website Estately. The words are questions each state was searching more than any others. Many of the results fit. Alligator wrestling topped the search field in Florida, football in Minnesota. Others may cause you to raise an eyebrow - like back shaving in Pennsylvania or the question plaguing Texans: Are dinosaurs real? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition