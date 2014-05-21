Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Pleasant Hills, Calf., Is Looking For A New City Clerk

Published May 21, 2014 at 6:58 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

Politics does not agree with Kim Lehmkuhl. She was city clerk in Pleasant Hill, California. Instead of taking notes during city council meetings, she posted on Twitter. Now the clerk has quit. In an email announcing her resignation, she said the job was atrocious, incredibly depressing. She wished the city well in finding someone else to write down the politicians every, quote, "misogynistic joke, tin foil hat conspiracy theory and pathetic pandering." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition