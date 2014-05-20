Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Gluten Researcher Reverses His Earlier Finding

Published May 20, 2014 at 7:00 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

We also have some diet this morning, a 2011 study found that gluten can cause gastrointestinal distress even in people who don't suffer from celiac disease. Researcher Peter Gibson authored that study and now, in a follow-up paper, he finds the opposite. Gibson tested dozens of people who say they are gluten sensitive but don't actually have celiac disease. He cycled through their diets through different levels of gluten during that study, and he kept them free from other potential irritants such as lactose.

In this new study, the gluten did not appear to have an effect. Research has suggested that other wheat proteins, or even some carbohydrates, can cause effects similar to an allergy to gluten.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: And that's MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition