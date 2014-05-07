Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Detectives Accused Of Breaking Into Bradenton City Hall

Published May 7, 2014 at 7:22 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Two Florida police detectives needed to use the bathroom, so they went to the Bradenton City Hall. The City Hall was locked. Naturally, the police detectives broke in with a screwdriver. Having broken in, they didn't lock up, leaving City Hall unsecured for the weekend.

One officer has left the department; the other faces a hearing. They could have used the police headquarters bathroom in the same building, but they considered that nasty.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition