George HW Bush Receives JFK Profiles In Courage Award

Published May 5, 2014 at 7:30 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

The John F. Kennedy Library gave an award to the first President Bush. Kennedy wrote a book called "Profiles in Courage," about politicians who made unpopular decisions they believed to be right. George HW Bush now gets the Profiles in Courage Award. In 1990, he broke his own read-my-lips-no-new-taxes pledge and accepted higher taxes to cut the federal deficit. It may have caused Bush's job but for many reasons the deficit went down.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

