Prediction

Published May 2, 2014 at 7:44 PM EDT

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will George Clooney and his new wife fight about first? Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: It'll be over the fact that as a good night ritual, both of them say the same thing.

SAGAL: What?

FELBER: I love you George.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: She through out his perfectly good underwear.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: Matt Damon in the guest room.

(LAUGHTER)

CARL KASELL, BYLINE: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Adam Felber, Paula Poundstone and Alonzo Bodden.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks to the staff and the crew at the San Diego Civic Theatre. Thanks to Nancy Worlie everybody at KPBS San Diego. And thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We'll see you back in Chicago next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

