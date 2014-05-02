Prediction
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, what will George Clooney and his new wife fight about first? Adam Felber.
ADAM FELBER: It'll be over the fact that as a good night ritual, both of them say the same thing.
SAGAL: What?
FELBER: I love you George.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: Paula Poundstone.
PAULA POUNDSTONE: She through out his perfectly good underwear.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden.
ALONZO BODDEN: Matt Damon in the guest room.
(LAUGHTER)
CARL KASELL, BYLINE: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Adam Felber, Paula Poundstone and Alonzo Bodden.
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: Thanks to the staff and the crew at the San Diego Civic Theatre. Thanks to Nancy Worlie everybody at KPBS San Diego. And thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We'll see you back in Chicago next week.
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.