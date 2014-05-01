Burger King's Subservient Chicken Is Back

[Youtube]

After a 10-year hiatus, Burger King is bringing its Subservient Chicken ad campaign back.

The fast food chain struck advertisement gold when they introduced the Subservient Chicken character, a man dressed in a chicken costume who was featured in commercials and an interactive website.

People would go onto the website and type in commands for the chicken to perform, like jumping jacks, push-ups and dance moves.

The campaign was to promote Burger King’s TenderCrisp sandwich. The fast food restaurant is reintroducing the campaign, along with its new Chicken Big King sandwich.

John Carroll, Here & Now’s media analyst, joins Jeremy Hobson to talk about the success Burger King had with its campaign a decade ago and the goal of this new campaign.

Guest

John Carroll, Here & Now media analyst and mass communication professor at Boston University. He tweets @johncarroll_bu.

