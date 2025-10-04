All injured in deadly North Carolina waterfront bar shooting released from the hospital

All six people hospitalized after a coastal North Carolina shooting last weekend that left three dead at a waterfront bar have been released, officials announced Friday.

Southport officials initially said five people were wounded in the rifle attack on the American Fish Company on Saturday. But city spokesperson ChyAnn Ketchum said a sixth victim had "self-admitted to a hospital."

Nigel Max Edge, 40, a veteran wounded in the Iraq War, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder. Killed in the shooting were Solomon Banjo, 36, of Charlottesville, Virginia; Joy Rogers, 64, of Southport; and Michael Durbin, 56, of Galena, Ohio. Edge is also charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities allege Edge, a former Marine from Oak Island, motored up to the crowded wharf about 9:30 p.m. and opened fire with an AR-style rifle equipped with a scope and silencer. He was apprehended shortly afterward by Coast Guard officers who recognized him from a witness description.

Edge, who changed his name from Sean DeBevoise in 2023, told police he was injured in combat and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, Southport police Chief Todd Coring said this week.

Edge is being held without bond pending a probable cause hearing on Oct. 13 in a Brunswick County court.

Coring asked the public for their patience as the investigation continues and said police presence will be higher, particularly on the waterfront.

"Officers from across the county will be assisting Southport officers to increase police presence to restore a sense of safety in and around our city," he said Friday.

