Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

DJ Sessions: From Europe, With Love

Published April 23, 2014 at 1:50 PM EDT
Lars Christian Olsen is the front man of Norweigian band Tôg. (Tonje Thilesen)
Lars Christian Olsen is the front man of Norweigian band Tôg. (Tonje Thilesen)

In this installment of DJ Sessions, KCRW’s Travis Holcombe brings us sounds from Norway and France, including Norwegian DJ and producer Todd Terje, Norwegian rock band Tôg, French singer Katerine and French electro rock band Jamaica.

Holcombe tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson he enjoys listening to Tog’s album, which is in Norwegian. ”I have no idea what he’s saying and I kind of like not knowing,” he says.

Songs In This Segment

  • Todd Terje, “Leisure Suit Preben”
  • Todd Terje, “Johnny And Mary (feat. Bryan Ferry)”
  • Todd Terje, “Inspector Norse”
  • Tôg, “Når me våkne opp imårå”
  • Tôg, “Ild // Jord // Luft // Vann”
  • Katerine, “Patouseul”
  • Jamaica, “Two On Two”
  • Jamaica, “Ricky”


[Youtube]

[Youtube]

[Youtube]

[Youtube]

[Youtube]

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.