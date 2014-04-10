Bringing The World Home To You

Century-Old Message Pulled From Bottle In Baltic Sea

Published April 10, 2014 at 7:12 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Last month a fisherman on the Baltic Sea near Germany pulled a beer bottle from the water. Inside - a postcard written on May 17, 1913, nearly 101 years ago. If Guinness verifies it, it would be the oldest message in a bottle on record. Sadly, the postcard is mostly illegible, but a German museum was able to make out who wrote it - the son of a baker who was 20 at the time.

He has since passed away but researchers found his granddaughter and let her hold the bottle. Message delivered. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

