Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Women Defy Hollywood's Conventional Wisdom

Published April 3, 2014 at 7:02 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

When it comes to box office numbers, it seems women are defying Hollywood's conventional wisdom. A new study shows that films featuring prominent female characters make more money than those that don't. The statistics website 538 analyzed more than 1,600 films released between 1990 and 2013, with the gender bias assessment known as the Bechdel Test. The test, popularized by cartoonist Alison Bechdel, has three sets of criteria. If a film has at least two named women in it who talk to each other about something other than a man, it passes. Those films brought in on average 23 cents more for each dollar spent to produce them. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition