Ukrainians Remain Uneasy In Kiev

Published March 21, 2014 at 1:40 PM EDT

As Russia consolidates its control over Crimea and international sanctions intensify, it is easy to forget the traumatic events that took place in the Ukrainian capital Kiev exactly one month ago.

The new Ukrainian government is promising justice for the murder of at least eighty protesters, killed by gunmen in and around Independence Square. But as the BBC’s Chris Morrisreports from Kiev, many people remain wary.

Note: Please subscribe to the Here & Now podcast to hear this BBC report.

The faces of people killed in Independence Square is memorialized on a wall in Kiev, Ukraine. The Ukrainian government has promised justice for the fallen, but citizens in Kiev remain uneasy. (Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
The faces of people killed in Independence Square is memorialized on a wall in Kiev, Ukraine. The Ukrainian government has promised justice for the fallen, but citizens in Kiev remain uneasy. (Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post via Getty Images)