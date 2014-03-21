Ukrainians Remain Uneasy In Kiev

As Russia consolidates its control over Crimea and international sanctions intensify, it is easy to forget the traumatic events that took place in the Ukrainian capital Kiev exactly one month ago.

The new Ukrainian government is promising justice for the murder of at least eighty protesters, killed by gunmen in and around Independence Square. But as the BBC’s Chris Morrisreports from Kiev, many people remain wary.

Guest

Chris Morris, Europe correspondent for BBC News. He tweets @_ChrisMorris.

