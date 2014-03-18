Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Primark To Pay $10 Million To Victims Of Bangladesh Factory Collapse

By David Greene
Published March 18, 2014 at 5:22 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with payouts in Bangladesh.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

GREENE: The British clothing retailer Primark says it will pay an additional $10 million to victims of the Rana Plaza factory collapse last year that killed more than 1,100 people.

So far, the company has paid out $2 million in short-term financial support. Survivors and their families will now get payouts that range from $416 to $133,000. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
David Greene
David Greene is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to radio news program in the United States, and also of NPR's popular morning news podcast, Up First.
See stories by David Greene