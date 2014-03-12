Bringing The World Home To You

Milkshake Mission Lands Car In Snowbank

Published March 12, 2014 at 6:28 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

A teenager in Michigan just wanted a milkshake. She and a cousin went to McDonald's, but it was closed. They used their GPS, found another McDonald's 12 miles away, also closed. The next McDonald's no longer existed. Around this point, their car got caught in a snow bank. Worried family members called police, who searched for hours. The cousins spent the night in the car, and walked to a business in the morning to call for help.

They may have had that GPS, just no cell phone. Turned into quite a McFiasco.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

