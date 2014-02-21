Bringing The World Home To You

Australian Police Wait For Suspect To Unload Rare Diamond

Published February 21, 2014 at 6:56 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

Australian police think they know what happened to a rare pink diamond that's worth $180,000. The diamond was swiped from a jewelry store by a man who fled on a bicycle. Based on fingerprints and surveillance footage, police arrested the guy, who's a British tourist. They're pretty sure he swallowed the loot but they need firm evidence. And X-ray was inconclusive. Think there's a pretty clear solution here - what goes in must come out. How about a little bit of patience?

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

