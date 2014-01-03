Bringing The World Home To You

NYC Mayor's Son Wants Dad To Cancel School Because Of Snow

Published January 3, 2014 at 7:13 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

On a snowy day, kids are desperate to know if they'll have school. So why not ask someone with good sources, like Dante de Blasio, the teenage son of New York City's new mayor? A screenshot of a chat, reportedly from his Facebook page, went viral. A friend asked if school would be canceled. Dante replied, quote, "I'm trying to convince my dad." His mom kept people guessing, tweeting a picture of a snow shovel and the caption: What Dante will be doing if he does not go to school.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

