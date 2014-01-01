Bringing The World Home To You

Ice Cream Truck Switches From Jingles To Text Messages

Published January 1, 2014 at 7:04 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Sweden's icy winter keeps a lot of people indoors, so one enterprising ice cream truck driver took to playing his truck's jingle louder so residents could hear. So loud, in fact, that people complained. Which led the ice cream company to come up with a quieter substitute to the traditional jingle: texting. Though you have to wonder if the whoosh or the ding of a text really says ice cream coming your way, get ready. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

