Would-Be Robber Rejects Victim's Flip Phone

Published December 31, 2013 at 7:15 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

If you don't have a smartphone, no reason to envy those who do. Your old flip phone might be far smarter than you think. According to the New York Post, a man was being mugged in Central Park. The thief asked for his phone, then saw it was old, flip model. As the victim recalls, quote, "He looked at it like, what the bleep is this? And he gave it back to me."

There is that old saying, beggars can't be choosers. But perhaps this shows us that robbers can be. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition