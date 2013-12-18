Bringing The World Home To You

What Santa Gave Your Senator This Year

By Tamara Keith AND Adam Wollner
Published December 18, 2013 at 4:43 PM EST

In a year that featured divisive fights over the budget, health care and presidential nominations, the United States Senate took a break from partisan bickering Tuesday night to get in the Christmas spirit.

A total of 65 senators — 42 Democrats and 23 Republicans — took part in a gift exchange after the day's final votes were tallied. As NPR congressional correspondent Tamara Keith reported Wednesday on Morning Edition, Secret Santa is taking shape as something of a tradition in the upper chamber, as this is the third year in a row the event has taken place.

Here are some of the stocking stuffers that were swapped this year:

Tamara Keith AND Adam Wollner