Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

'Survivor' Renewed Through 30th Season

Published December 13, 2013 at 1:35 PM EST
The latest cast of "Survivor" anticipates someone being voted off the show. (CBS)
The latest cast of "Survivor" anticipates someone being voted off the show. (CBS)

Survivor,” the reality TV show that sets up groups of strangers to compete in remote locations, is being renewed for its 29th and 30th seasons.

That makes it the longest-running reality competition show in television history. It’s also one of the first-ever reality series.

Since launching “Survivor” in 2000, executive producer Mark Burnett has gone on to produce other popular competition programs, including “The Voice” and “Shark Tank.”

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.