NPR's Planet Money Follows The Life Of A T-Shirt

Published December 4, 2013 at 1:40 PM EST
Lisa, 30, is one of many people who bought the shirt and posted a photo of herself wearing it on Instagram.
If you’ve been listening to NPR this week, you’ve probably heard about something called the t-shirt project.

Months ago, Planet Money had the idea to design a t-shirt and follow it around the world as it was manufactured.

The project took the Planet Money team around the globe: from factories in Bangladesh and Colombia, to cotton farms and container ships.

Planet Money contributing editor Alex Blumberg is leader of the project and joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to explain.


Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.