Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Americans Asked To Chose National Thanksgiving Turkey

Published November 27, 2013 at 6:57 AM EST

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer.

Yesterday, it seemed like the White House was hosting a Thanksgiving Hunger Games. Americans were asked to decide which turkey tribute, Caramel or Popcorn, will be the National Thanksgiving Turkey. The loser's fate was unclear. But this isn't Panem. Both will be pardoned. Only one gets to take the title.

So Caramel, Popcorn - may the odds be ever in your favor.

This is MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition