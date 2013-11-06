Bringing The World Home To You

Norwegian Broadcaster Lures Viewers With 100 Hours Of Chess

Published November 6, 2013 at 7:08 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, with the Norwegian TV listings. Americans can kill their Sundays watching pro football, but Norway's broadcaster, NRK, plans to program 100 hours of chess. The airtime will focus on a young Norwegian player's quest to become world champion. It will also make a statement about television. The broadcaster says it's pioneering what it calls Slow TV. A previous effort at Slow TV featured 12 hours of non-stop knitting.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

