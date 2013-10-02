Bringing The World Home To You

Grandma's Gone, But She Lives On In Google

Published October 2, 2013 at 7:21 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Dustin Moore of Portland, Oregon was just browsing around town on Google Street View when he spotted his grandmother sitting on the front porch of her white clapboard cottage, soaking up some sun and reading the paper. He was surprised, because his grandma Alice passed away last year. He quickly posted the image, saying it was uplifting and awesome, and told local TV news she still lives on in Google and is watching over us. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

