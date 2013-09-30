Bringing The World Home To You

Wis. Rep. Moves To Legalize Plastic Duck Races

Published September 30, 2013 at 7:33 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An academic paper calls America a nation of gamblers. That paper said we bet on real estate but it could just as well have explored bets on sports, cars, or rubber ducks. People in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, sponsor the Ducktona 500, floating hundreds of ducks downriver. They did it for years before learning the raffle based on the race is illegal gambling. Now a state representative is sponsoring a bill that will legalize duck races. It's MORNING EDITION. Quack. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

